Budget brings welcome change for childcare sector in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Early Year Education sector is finally starting to get the recognition it deserves from government.

So says the SIPTU Organiser for the sector locally in light of the measures announced in Budget 2022.

A record 716 million euro is being invested in childcare next year with 100-million set aside to help with wages in the sector so that prices don’t have to increase for parents.

Pat McCabe told KCLR the penny seems to have dropped on how how important it is to increase funding for childcare:

“It’s looking very much like this administration has finally recognised the crucial role of early years educators in our society and for our economy”

He said “they’ve made it quite clear that there is provision in the Budget 69 million to be looked at for the improvement of and the sustainability of services but also to improve pay and conditions for early years educators”