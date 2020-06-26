We’ll know later today whether we have a new government or not

We’ll find out today whether or not there will be a new government.

Votes will be counted from the members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party on whether or not they support the programme for government.

Counting will begin around lunchtime with the results expected over the course of the evening.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he thinks there will be a Yes vote from all three, and isn’t planning for another scenario:

“You know the answer in relation in relation to a plan B really is the same as I gave during the week, if it is the case that one of the parties or more than one of the three parties reject the programme for government, I reflect on that over the weekend and arrange to meet the party leaders if they’re willing to meet me to see what.s possible and whats not”.