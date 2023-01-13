“We’re human beings, our habitat is being affected and no one seems to care” says one Kilkenny resident of wind farm plans

“We’re human beings, our habitat is being affected and no one seems to care”.

That’s how a local resident living in a proposed wind farm site is feeling.

She was among almost 100 people who’d gathered at Johnswell Hall last night to hear about the proposed 10-turbine Freneystown project which EDF Renewables is expected to submit plans for to An Bord Pleanála later this year (statement from the company below).

Most of those present were from the locality though there was representation from areas like Old Leighlin and Graignamanagh which are facing similiar developments.

The meeting was organised by the community-based Save Our Hills team – KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there and outlined how it went on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Hear more from attendees and why they felt compelled to attend here:

The programme also heard from Justin Moran, Director of External Affairs for Wind Energy Ireland – hear that conversation here: (See from 28:10)

STATEMENT

EDF Renewables has forwarded the following statement to KCLR:

“Last October EDF Renewables Ireland announced plans to develop a c.50MW (megawatt) wind farm in County Kilkenny. The proposed Freneystown Wind Farm, which is in an area designated ‘Open to Consideration’ under the current Kilkenny County Development Plan, could power more than 35,000 homes,[1] and will be located to the west of the village of Castlewarren, and northeast of Kilkenny city.

“EDF Renewables is committed to working closely with the local community. We carried out our first round of public consultation with local residents in October following the project’s launch, and we will be holding further events – including a public exhibition – later this year, as our environmental studies and other surveys progress.

“Wind energy is consistently generating approximately a third of Ireland’s elec-tricity, and projects like Freneystown Wind Farm have a crucial role to play in decarbonising our energy supply and helping Ireland meet its target of delivering 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“If the project receives planning permission and is constructed, the project’s Community Benefit Fund will also support a range of positive initiatives in the area. Residents can keep up to date with progress via our webpage for the pro-ject: www.edf-re.ie/our-sites/freneystown, or by contacting us at [email protected]”