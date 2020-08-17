Wet and windy weather for Carlow and Kilkenny could last until Saturday

The wet and windy weather is going to last until Saturday according to the latest warnings from Met Éireann.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place until tomorrow morning.The alert for Carlow Kilkenny and 12 other counties is in effect until 7am.

Met Éireann is predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain to fall by then.

The national forecaster also says we’re in for unseasonably wet and windy weather later into the week, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely, especially for Thursday and Friday.