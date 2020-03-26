Wetherspoons seeking moratorium on payments to all of its suppliers in Ireland during Covid-19

Any local suppliers to Wetherspoons in Carlow will have to wait until the coronavirus crisis is over to get paid.

The company has confirmed to the Irish Times that it has sought a moratorium on payments to all of its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland until it can re-open it’s pubs here.

That is in line with their policy in the UK at the moment.

The Tullow Gate is the only local Wetherspoons in operation currently.