Wexford Man’s Website Shows 2km Radius From Your Home

A Wexford man’s brilliant website 2kmfromhome.com has everybody logging since the latest Covid-19 measures were announced.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted that the 2km limit is about exercising locally and does not apply to shopping for food or medical supplies.

No need to do all shopping or stockpile this morning. Food stores and takeaways staying open in the emergency. The 2km is about exercising locally. You can go beyond the 2km to buy food and medicines. The supplies are good. We all have a part to play in rising to this challenge — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 28, 2020

People can leave their homes to shop for food, collect prescriptions and attend medical appointments. They’re also allowed leave to carry out vital services like caring, and for farming reasons.

The latest restrictions on exercise prompted a flood of interest in Wexford web developer Dave Bolger’s new site. You can find Dave on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/davebolger?lang=en

When you log onto the website, the map will show you what the 2km radius looks like around your current location.

Stay Home – Stay Safe. Well done Dave!