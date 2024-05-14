A Wexford couple who enjoyed Bruce Springsteen’s Kilkenny gig from the pit are looking for footage of their sons whose images were flashed on the concert’s big screen.

The Murphys’ outing to UPMC Nowlan Park was a surprise for their two boys, 13-year-old Harry and Alexander who’s 11, and they had a further boost when they managed to secure slots so close to the stage.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been finding out what that experience was like for them and also what happened when The Boss and The E Street Band began to perform Dancing in the Dark;