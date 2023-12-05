Wexford road safety campaigners call for young people to be educated on road rules

The organisers of a road safety campaign in Wexford are calling for young people need to be educated on the rules of the road to stop the high number of tragedies we’re seeing every year.

Just 1 Life, run by Rotary Ireland, is entering its 18th year of operation and is set to be rolled out to 24 schools across 2024 with plans to expand nationwide.

Former head of the Rotary Club of Wexford Calodagh McCumiskey says they’ve seen positive results in their area since starting in 2006, noting; “We see the need for it particularly after the recent tragedies in Clonmel and Monaghan and we have seen the impact, the very positive impact, in Wexford just in terms of the response from students and also in the road statistics”.