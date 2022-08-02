Wexford Town native David Sinnott named incoming CEO of Port of Waterford

A new CEO’s been named for the Port of Waterford. Wexford Town native David Sinnott will take up the role which is being vacated by Frank Ronan at the end of September.

A former President of Wexford Chamber of Commerce, Mr Sinnott has spent the last decade with Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH including in the role of Vice President of Product Management.

Commenting on the appointment Chairman of the Port of Waterford Des Whelan says, “The board of directors and I look forward to welcoming David Sinnott to Port of Waterford. The board are confident that David will continue to build on the progress of the port in recent years. David has the relevant experience and skills to provide strong stewardship at the Port and we wish him every success”.

He adds “The board and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Frank Ronan for his excellent work at Port of Waterford over the last seven years and we wish him the very best for the future”.

