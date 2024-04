The rising death toll on Irish roads is the focus of RTÉ Prime Time tonight.

More than 50 people have lost their lives so far this year, three of them in Carlow, one in Kilkenny with two other locals dying in crashes in other counties.

Kilkenny man, Reporter Jack McCarron, is part of the national broadcaster’s team to examine the trend of escalating fatalities, and he’ll be outlining the findings on The KCLR Daily after 11am this morning before tonight’s programme (watch a promo for that here).