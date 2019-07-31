KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Wheelchair accessibility improved at Kilkenny’s Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre after donation from St Canice’s Credit Union
Provisions for wheelchair users at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre have been greatly improved thanks to a donation.
St Canice’s Credit Union’s gift to the arena of €18,000 has been used to set up a new section where attendees can better enjoy upcoming acts, including the likes of The Stunning this weekend.
A plaque to mark the occasion has been unveiled today on site.
Matt O’Sullivan heads up the group, and says wheelchair users will be more comfortable now at events.