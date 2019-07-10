There’s good news for the local families who’ve been calling for a wheelchair swing to be installed in Kilkenny Castle playground.

The park re-opened yesterday following a three month closure for refurbishment works and along with a new surface there is a sensory wall and a wheelchair roundabout now available to children.

Meanwhile Minister Kevin Boxer Moran has also announced that the OPW is committed to installing a new wheelchair swing in the park.

It’s hoped that can happen before the year is out.