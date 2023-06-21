‘When will enough be enough?’ – Kathleen Funchion on increase of deaths from gender based violence

Women and girls have lived in fear forever. When will enough be enough?

That’s the question Kathleen Funchion put to the Dáil last night.

The local TD is calling on the government to ramp up the States response to gender-based violence, in light of a recent spike in gender-based killings.

Speaking in the Dail last night Deputy Funchion said that this year is on track to be the worst year on record for gender-based violence:

“So already, five women in 2023 have been killed violently, and in the vast majority of these cases it’s by somebody that is known to them,” said Kathleen.

“Last year, which was one of the worst years on record, we had 13 women killed, now we’re in June, we’re not even at the end of June, and five women have been killed, so if this continues, this would be the worst year on record,” she added.