WHO says there’s evidence that coronavirus can be spread by tiny particles suspended in the air

The World Health Organisation has acknowledged evidence that coronavirus can be spread by tiny particles suspended in the air.

An official says airborne transmission can’t be ruled out in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated settings.

If the evidence is confirmed, it may affect guidelines for indoor spaces.

There are now more than 11 million cases and 500,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 globally.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO, fears there could be a sharp increase in coronavirus fatalities in the coming weeks:

“What we’ve seen in the month of June is an acceleration of the number of the cases, what hasn’t accelerated with that yet is the number of deaths, and we know it takes time”.

He said “There is a lag phase so some of this may be lag, so we may see deaths starting to climb again because we’ve only really experienced this rapid increase in cases over the last five to six weeks”.