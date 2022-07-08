‘Who’s going to feed the people’ asks Kilkenny farmer while highlighting protests taking place in the Netherlands

“Who’s going to feed the people?”

That’s the question being asked by a local farmer who is highlighting protests taking place in the Netherlands at the moment.

Farmers there have been angered following the announcement of plans by the Dutch government to cut nitrogen emissions by up to 70%.

Tom Roche from Co Kilkenny told our Sue Nunn that those protesting should be commended.

And he added on The Way It Is that global governments need to put more thought into how food will be produced going forward.

Hear what he had to say in full here: