Widespread easing of restrictions expected in coming weeks for Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of the country

The Taoiseach insists the country remains ‘on track’ for the widespread easing of restrictions in the coming weeks.

Nationwide travel will be allowed from next Monday, while all retail outlets can fully reopen seven days later.

Micheál Martin also told his parliamentary party last night he wants to restore international travel as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Seven deaths were reported last evening with 418 new cases of Covid-19, up to four more each in Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s as the number of patients being treated for the virus in public hospitals is at the lowest level in over seven months.

It dropped to 122 last night, and it hasn’t been any lower since 2nd October.

37 Covid patients were in intensive care yesterday, the lowest this year.

One person’s still being treated for Coronavirus at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny but two others there are now also suspected cases.