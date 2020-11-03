Kilkenny financial expert says a win for Biden would be a win for Ireland

A local financial expert says that Ireland could benefit if Joe Biden becomes the next US President.

Democrat nominee Biden hoping to beat Donald Trump in the race for the White House with record numbers of early voters turning out.

Gerry Farrell, of Castle View Finances in Kilkenny, says that Biden is likely to raise taxes if elected which could hurt him at the ballot box but it would be better for Ireland if he wins because it could drive more foreign direct investment into this country.