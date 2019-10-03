Wind and rainfall warning in place for Carlow & Kilkenny

Ireland is bracing for the impact of Storm Lorenzo this morning.

Counties along the west coast are likely to be the worst affected with an orange warning in place for 5 counties there, while a status yellow warning for wind and rain is coming into effect for Carlow and Kilkenny from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday

Both local authorities are monitoring the situation.

Tim Butler from Kilkenny County Council says they don’t expect the impact to be too bad.

Brian O’Donovan from Carlow County Council says locals can get in touch with them if any damage is caused.

However the Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow/Kilkenny, Anthony Farrell says Gardaí are still asking you to be extra careful on the roads with the risk of fallen trees, debris and surface water.