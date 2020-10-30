Wind set to cause power outages and fallen trees in Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

A local weather expert is warning people across Carlow and Kilkenny to beware of fallen trees and power outages this weekend.

It comes as Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for tomorrow, as Storm Aiden is set to make landfall.

The alert for Carlow and Kilkenny will come into effect from 5am until 10am, with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reillly outlines what’s set to come;

“Winds gusting of up to 100 to 130 kilometres an hour, so very strong winds tonight, some very heavy rain as well. Now, Carlow and Kilkenny will escape the worst of it, but certainly we will see some extremely strong winds, and unfortunately that’s likely to cause some power outages, trees down that kind of thing”.