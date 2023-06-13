KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Window of a home and windscreen of a car smashed in Kilkenny

The incident happened on Sunday between 12.30 pm and 10 pm while the car was parked outside the house on Gowran Road in Bennettsbridge

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling13/06/2023
An Garda Siochana
The window of a home and the windscreen of the car parked outside it were smashed in County Kilkenny.

Gardaí are investigating and appealing to anyone with any information to contact Thomastown Garda Station.

