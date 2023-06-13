KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Window of a home and windscreen of a car smashed in Kilkenny
The incident happened on Sunday between 12.30 pm and 10 pm while the car was parked outside the house on Gowran Road in Bennettsbridge.
Gardaí are investigating and appealing to anyone with any information to contact Thomastown Garda Station.