Windows smashed and eggs thrown in weekend incidents across Carlow

All happened between last Thursday and Saturday

Carlow Garda Station. Pic - Google Maps
A string of criminal damage across Carlow is under examination by Gardaí.

All happened between last Thursday and Saturday (6th – 8th January).

A grey Toyota Rav4 had its window smashed while parked at Penny Lane on Tullow Street in Carlow Town sometime between 2 o’clock on Thursday afternoon and 9 o’clock Friday morning. The driver side window was smashed but nothing was taken.

Then on the same stretch between 7pm Thursday and 9am Saturday a sum of cash was taken from the glove box of a blue Hyundai i30 after its passenger window was smashed.

On Friday evening between 6:30pm and 7pm eggs were thrown at a car on the Link Road in Tullow, seemingly from the direction of the park.

Then at 7am on Saturday morning a patio door was smashed at a house in Father Cullen Terrace in Rathvilly. The homeowner heard a bang and subsequently found a stone on the kitchen floor with the door broken.

If you have any information to share on any of these you’re asked to contact your local garda station.

