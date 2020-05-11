Windows smashed as fight breaks out in Carlow housing estate

An investigation is underway after windows were smashed when a fight broke out on Saturday night in a Carlow housing estate.

Gardaí were called to a disturbance involving a large group at The Laurels shortly after 11pm.

When they arrived, the group had dispersed but the back windscreen of a red Audi had been smashed, as had a front window in the car owners house.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the Gardaí in Carlow town on 059 9136620.