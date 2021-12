The windows of a home and two cars in the driveway were smashed in Kilkenny last night.

It happened at Ardilea on the Castlecomer Road in the city at around 7.30pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

If you were in the area and saw what happened or have any information you are asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056 7775000