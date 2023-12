At approximately 06:50 a male dressed in dark clothing threw a rock at a car coming out of Hotel Kilkenny and damaged their windscreens which was very distressing to driver of the car.

Shortly after the male threw another rock/brick at a second car also damaging their widscreen too. The drivers reported the incidents immediatly to the GardaĆ­.

Anyone who may have been walking in the area or driving in the area who saw anything, or cars with dashcam footage should contact Gardai at Kilkenny Garda Station 056-7775000.