At approximately 06:50 a male dressed in dark clothing threw a rock at a car coming out of Hotel Kilkenny and damaged their windscreens which was very distressing to driver of the car.

Shortly after the male threw another rock/brick at a second car also damaging their widscreen too. The drivers reported the incidents immediatly to the Gardaí.

Anyone who may have been walking in the area or driving in the area who saw anything, or cars with dashcam footage should contact Gardai at Kilkenny Garda Station 056-7775000.