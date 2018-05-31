Winners of €500,0000 lotto ticket sold in Knocktopher claim their prize

The half a million euro won from a lotto ticket bought in South Kilkenny will be used to buy a family their very first home.

The family wish to remain anonymous, but are from the South East.

The father bought the ticket in Carrolls Centra in Knocktopher last Thursday but only thought to check it on Tuesday of this week.

They picked up their €500,000 yesterday and Miriam Donoghue of the National Lottery told KCLR News it was a very emotional occasion because they’ll finally be able to buy their own house.