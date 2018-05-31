Winners of €500,0000 lotto ticket sold in Knocktopher claim their prize
KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
28th May 2018. Staff, Lorraine Tierney and Lisa McCusker at Carrolls Centra Store in Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny celebrate after selling Fridays winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth 500,000. The National Lottery have confirmed that the lucky ticket-holder has yet to make contact and have called on players in Kilkenny to check their tickets and to contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team to make arrangements to collect their prize. Pic: Mac Innes Photography

The half a million euro won from a lotto ticket bought in South Kilkenny will be used to buy a family their very first home.

The family wish to remain anonymous, but are from the South East.

The father bought the ticket in Carrolls Centra in Knocktopher last Thursday but only thought to check it on Tuesday of this week.

They picked up their €500,000 yesterday and Miriam Donoghue of the National Lottery told KCLR News it was a very emotional occasion because they’ll finally be able to buy their own house.

