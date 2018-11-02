WIT the latest to honour Vicky Phelan

Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan will be the guest of honour in Waterford Institute of Technology today as she receives an honorary doctorate.

The Mooncoin-native brought the Cervical Check scandal to light and is still battling terminal cancer herself.

She’s already been recognised for what she has done by University of Limerick, along with Kilkenny and Limerick County Councils.

She has worked in WIT since 2006 and today will be given an award granted only to those who do something major to inspire and motivate.

Today’s ceremony gets underway at 3:45pm.

Meanwhile conferings continue both at WIT & IT Carlow today.