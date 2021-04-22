With mass vaccination centres opening in Carlow and Kilkenny, a local GP has been reassuring those concerned

The Mass Vaccination Centres in Carlow and Kilkenny are getting up and running today.

People who registered on the HSE vaccine portal have been called for appointments at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny at the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow.

They’ll be administering the AstraZeneca jab but some KCLR listeners have been raising concerns about whether it’s safe after a possible link to very rare blood clots in the US.

The European Medicines Agency and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee both say there is no evidence of any risk for the over 60s and local GP Tadhg Crowley says it’s been looked at very closely.

