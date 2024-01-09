With temperatures low, advice from emergency services is to stay away from higher grounds of Carlow and Kilkenny where possible

We’re in the grips of a low weather warning but Carlow and Kilkenny don’t appear to have been hit as hard as had been suggested in some quarters.

Met Éireann has a notice in place until 10am this morning while Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service has this notice;

Cold Weather Beds

Carlow County Council has told KCLR News it’s operating a cold weather initiative for anyone homeless and rough sleeping.

The scheme’s been in operation since late October and anybody on streets in the county can contact the local authority to avail of an overnight bed during any cold weather spell.

While everybody’s encouraged to Be Winter Ready.

Local Forecasters

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says some spotted snow locally;

And here’s how Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather is summing up this morning;