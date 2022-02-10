Witnesses sought to yesterday’s fatal road crash in Co Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash in Co Wexford yesterday (Wednesday, 9th February).

The single-vehicle incident involving a motorbike happened at 1:45pm on the R730 at Kerlogue, Wexford.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The route was closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Those who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to come forward if they’ve any information or camera/dashcam footage.

Wexford Garda Station can be contacted on 053 9165200 with the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.