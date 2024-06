Irish athletes secured silver in the European Championships last night.

The 4×400 relay team set a new record for the country of three minutes 22.71 seconds.

It comprises Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley with lead-off Sophie Becker.

Her mother Tina is originally a Cody from Fatima Place in Kilkenny City and on The KCLR Daily said her daughter’s 50/50 Wexford and Kilkenny;

Sophie meanwhile posted the following on her socials this morning;