Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers nominated for Golden Globe

Wolfwalkers has picked up a Golden Globe nomination.

The new feature film by Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for ‘Best Picture – Animated’.

It’s up against Disney’s ‘Soul’ with Jamie Fox along with ‘Over the Moon’, ‘Onward’ and ‘The Croods: a new age’.

Brendan Gleeson is the only Irish actor to be nominated for an award in this year’s Golden Globes.

The Dubliner’s performance as former US President Donald Trump in The Comey Rule has earned him a nod in the best supporting actor category.

Normal People is up for Best TV limited series, while Daisy Edgar Jones is among the nominees for Best performance by an actress in a limited series.

The winners will be announced in an online awards ceremony this year on the 28th of February.