Woman arrested and “significant” number of items seized following Garda searches in Kildare and Dublin

One person’s been arrested and a significant number of items seized in Kildare and Dublin.

It’s after searches were carried out this morning at premises in both counties by Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, aided by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau and the Armed Supported Unit.

It was part of Operation Triassic, a money-laundering investigation into a West African organised crime group.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and has been detained at Ronanstown Garda Statoin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Items of electronic and financial evidence were seized and are undergoing analyses.