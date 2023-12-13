Woman arrested in connection with thefts from retail premises, including in Kilkenny

A woman’s due in court today in connection with a number of thefts from retail premises, including in Kilkenny.

As part of Operation Táirge and ongoing investigations into such incidences across the Eastern Region, gardaí attached to Leixlip Garda Station arrested and detained the person aged in her fifties.

It’s in connection with eleven incidents of alleged theft from retail premises in Kilkenny as well as Wexford, Newbridge, Athy, Portlaoise and Maynooth.

She’s since been charged and is due to appear in Naas District Court this (Wednesday) morning.

Investigations continue.