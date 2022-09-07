Woman suffers facial injuries in assault in her own home in Carlow

A woman has been left with facial injuries after an assault in Carlow on Sunday morning.

The attack happened in the woman’s home in the New Oak Estate at about 7.15 am.

She was brought to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have confirmed that the woman was assaulted in her own home, and that the suspect is known to the woman.

Anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.