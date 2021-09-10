Woman rushed to hospital after suspected stabbing in Carlow

A Carlow woman’s been taken to hospital for treatment to apparent stab wounds.

KCLR News understands there was an incident in a house at the New Oak Estate in Carlow Town this afternoon

KCLR understands that the woman received treatment at the scene before being removed by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí remain at the scene and say their investigations are ongoing.