Woman hospitalised after crash on M8 in north Kilkenny
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on the M8 in North Kilkenny yesterday evening.
It happened at around 7.30pm northbound near Urlingford when the car she was driving struck the central barrier.
No other cars were involved.
The driver was taken to St Luke’s with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
That stretch of road was closed for a number of hours before reopening shortly before 10pm