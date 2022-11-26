FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Woman in her 50s brought to Waterford University Hospital following road traffic crash in Carlow town
The accident is believed to have occurred at approximately 9am this (Saturday) morning
A woman has been taken to Waterford University Hospital following a road traffic crash in Carlow town this morning (Saturday).
The pedestrian who is aged in her 50s is understood to have been struck by a car at approximately 9am on Kennedy Street near the main Carlow Post Office.
Gardaí attended the scene and the woman was taken to the University Hospital in Waterford to be treated for her injuries.