KCLR News
Woman being treated for minor injuries after road crash near Paulstown
There is a stop and go traffic management system being operated by emergency services so motorists are being warned to expect delays and take extra care in the area.
A woman’s being treated for minor injuries after a road crash on the Kilkenny to Carlow road.
The single car crash happened just before three o’clock on the Kilkenny side of Paulstown.
The young woman driving the car is being treated for shock and minor injuries at the scene.
There is a stop and go traffic management system being operated by emergency services so motorists are being warned to expect delays and take extra care in the area.