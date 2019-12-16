Woman remains critically ill in hospital following Kilkenny crash

A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash on the N77 in Kilkenny yesterday.

Just one car was involved in the incident which happened on Sunday morning shortly after 7am near Dooleys garage between Ballyragget and Kilkenny.

The driver, woman in her 40’s was taken to St Luke’s hospital where she remains critically ill.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Meanwhile 3 cars were involved in a crash on the Johnstown to Freshford Road at Woodsgift yesterday evening.

It happened at around 5.15 near the petrol station there. A Jeep pulling a small trailer and two cars were involved.

While no-one was seriously injured, emergency services, including both Freshford and Urlingford fire brigades were on the scene for around an hour and a half and traffic was heavily backed up for a time.