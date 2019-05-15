Woman accidentally struck during Confirmation Mass in South Kilkenny

A spokesperson for the Catholic Bishop of Ossory says he has been assured that a woman injured in an unfortunate accident at a Confirmation celebration in South Kilkenny at the weekend is fine.

An eyewitness described how the lady was accidently struck in the face as the Bishop was blessing people with holy water.

A man who attended the confirmation Mass at St Beacon’s said the woman left the church some time later.

He described the incident as “an unfortunate accident”.