Woman taken to hospital after 10 cars were involved in four separate crashes on M9 this morning (Tuesday)

One woman has been taken to hospital after ten cars were involved in four different crashes due to flash flooding on the motorway in South Kilkenny.

Five cars were involved in one pile-up at the Grannagh Junction on the southbound lane of the M9.

The Mullinavat Junction also had two incidents while another car skidded and overturned on the northbound Lane at Danesfort.

The driver has been taken to hospital with broken bones but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Road Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe is appealing for drivers to slow down but says thankfully no-one’s been seriously injured.