Woman taken to hospital after claims of being struck by man on scooter in Kilkenny city

A woman was injured after being struck by a man on a scooter in Kilkenny City last evening (Sunday, 4th September).

It happened at about 7:30pm on High Street.

The victim received an injury to her elbow and attended St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Gardaí say they’re investigating the incident and are appealing for anybody who may have been a witness or who has dash-cam footage to contact them at the city station.

