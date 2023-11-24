Woman taken to hospital following fire at her county Kilkenny home yesterday

One person was taken to hospital following a fire in Co Kilkenny yesterday.

It’s understood to have happened at about 3 o’clock in Hillside View, Castlecomer.

It appears to have started in a garage but soon engulfed the adjoining house in smoke.

Two units of the fire brigade attended and were quick to bring the it under control.

Eye witnesses say neighbours too were hugely supportive.

KCLR News believes the woman who was brought to St Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.