Woman targeted and robbed by two men in Carlow

A woman has been targeted and robbed by two men in Carlow.

It happened on Brown Street in the town on Friday; she was tripped from behind by the culprits who then fled with her ear-pods and a quantity of cash.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact them in Carlow town.

Separately they are also looking for information after a purse was stolen when a car window was smashed on Saturday evening outside Dr Cullen Park.

It happened between 7.30pm and 9.45pm while the car was parked up outside the county grounds.