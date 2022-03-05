Women “cannot continue to wait for safe refuge” says Cllr. Adrienne Wallace

Local voices are among those attending a rally at Leinster house this afternoon, held by the National Women’s Council calling for equality for women.

Buses from Carlow were organised by the Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign to attend a protest aimed at Ending Gender Based Violence.

This demonstration then joined forces with the NWC rally at the Dail.

Carlow Cllr Adrienne Wallace who is attending the protests, says thousands were there and is calling on the Government to immediately fund 500 new refuge spaces.

Cllr. Wallace told KCLR that the aim of today’s rally is to put the Government under pressure to acknowledge that women cannot continue to wait for safe refuge.