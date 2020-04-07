Women arrested in Laois on suspicion of money laundering released

Two women, were arrested in Laois yesterday as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering, have been released without charge.

The women, who are in their 20s and 30s, were arrested yesterday afternoon after searches found €50,000 in cash in their car on the M7 in Co. Laois.

They were taken to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning but were released without charge today.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and Gardai says the investigation is ongoing.