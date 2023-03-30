Women to be more prominently featured at garden of remembrance in Kilkenny

Women will take a more prominent place in a garden of remembrance in Kilkenny.

The space at the Closh area is to be expanded to better reflect the role of women in the formation of the state a hundred years ago.

Cllr Maria Dollard says the plans are getting underway.

And she’s been telling our Sue Nunn that the Keep Kilkenny Beautiful team have big plans for it.

