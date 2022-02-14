Women’s Aid encourages young women to do a Valentine’s Day health check on your relationship

Women’s Aid is encouraging people to do a health check on their relationships.

Women’s aid is launching its ‘Too Into You’ campaign on social media, aimed at young women aged 18 to 25.

A study by the charity shows 3 in 5 young people have experienced, or know someone who’s been abused in an intimate relationship.

CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson says online abuse in particular has been increasing in recent years:

“That can be stalking, harassment and using online to both track somebody and then also perhaps to demean or further abuse them”