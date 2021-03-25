Work on 2nd Waterford ‘Cath Lab’ to start in May

Work on a new ‘Cath Lab’ in Waterford is set to start in May.

The contract for construction has been awarded this week for the second Catheterisation Laboratory at University Hospital Waterford.

It’ll be built by local company Tom O’Brien Construction.

The Department of Health confirmed today that the construction contractor award letter has now issued, a start date has been agreed, and HSE estates have confirmed that the contractor will be on site in the first week of May.

It has also been confirmed that the equipment for the second Cath Lab will be the same equipment recently installed in the newly upgraded existing Cath Lab and will have full interventional capabilities.