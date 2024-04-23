Work’s started on 342 new homes locally in the first three months of this year.

76 commencement notices were issued for the two counties between January and March, indicating the intention to carry out of works or a material change of use to which building regulations apply.

Figures for the Carlow County Council area show 31 lodged so far which would yield 95 homes – compared to 87 notices in the 12 months of last year for a total of 394 units.

While in Kilkenny there were 160 notifications for 502 homes across 2024 with 45 commencements totalling 247 units in the first three months of this year.